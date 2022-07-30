U.S. reports nearly 5,000 monkeypox cases

The United States confirmed nearly 5,000 monkeypox cases as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

New York had the most cases, with 1,247, followed by California with 799 and Illinois with 396, according to the CDC data.

So far the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases.

Since the United States reported the first monkeypox case on May 17, cases kept going up nationwide, with the highest daily case count jumping to 439 on July 15, according to the case trend recorded by the CDC.