Biden signs decree allocating $775M as new military aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a decree instructing the Secretary of State to send $775 million from the budget of the U.S. Department of Defense to help Ukraine, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

Earlier reports said that the U.S. was preparing a new military aid package that provides for the transfer of reconnaissance drones, armored fighting vehicles, ammunition and howitzers to Ukraine.

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, the new package includes ammunition for HIMARS; 16 105mm howitzers and 36,000 rounds for them; 15 ScanEagle drones; HARM anti-location missiles; 1,000 TOW anti-tank missiles; 1,000 Javelin anti-tank systems etc.