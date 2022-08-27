Pentagon signs $182 mln contract with Raytheon for 3 NASAMS systems for Ukraine

The Pentagon has signed a $182 million contract with arms manufacturer Raytheon for the purchase of NASAMS short-and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine. The US Defense Department announced this on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $182,295,333 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2024," the statement says.

It is noted that the purchase will be paid from the funds allocated as part of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Earlier this week, the United States announced allocation of almost $3 billion in military aid to Kiev. The new package, in particular, includes six NASAMS systems.