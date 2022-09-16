U.S. announces new $600 mln arms package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $600 million arms package to Ukraine, according to a White House memo sent to the State Department on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Biden authorized the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to sanction the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks.

The package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), night vision goggles, claymore mines, mine clearing equipment, 105mm artillery rounds and 155mm precision guided artillery rounds, the Pentagon said.

The White House memo also mentioned the money will be used for military education and training.