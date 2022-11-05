Election deniers running for office is alarming, says Patti O'Neil of Democrats (PHOTO)

PHOENIX, U.S., November 5. Election deniers running for office is alarming, Patti O'Neil, First Vice-Chair of Maricopa County Democrats said in an interview with Trend November 4, on the sidelines of the briefing on midterm elections for the international reporters in Phoenix.

“Democrats should win in the midterm elections, because democracy is on the line, healthcare, education are on the line. These are all important issues that are everyday issues for Arizonans. I think the fact that we have election deniers running for office is alarming, they’re going to dismantle what we know is democracy today. I am concerned about education, I am worried about climate change and water issue. We have a really bad water crisis. First of all we have ground water in this state that is being sold to Saudi Arabians and has been for years. This is since 2015 that I have known about it and nothing has been done,” she said.

Focusing on the challenges that Democrats may face in the sphere of economy, O’Neil pointed out that inflation is international.

“Have you checked the profits of ExxonMobile and Chevron? We may have inflation, but profits are high. We have to do our job to tell the voters what’s on the line. Inflation is cyclical, it will go back down, what will never come back is the women’s right to choose. if we stop funding education, we can’t get those education dollars back easily. We have to look long term, not short term,” she added.