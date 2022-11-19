Hundreds of migrants found in clandestine camp in southern Mexico

Hundreds of migrants were found in a clandestine camp in southern Mexico, authorities said on Friday, after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of migrants into the United States, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Members of the National Guard found 368 migrants during a patrol in a municipality of Tecpatan, in a mountainous area in the southern state of Chiapas, close to the border with Guatemala.

Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the group included 217 from Guatemala, 85 from Nicaragua, 45 from Ecuador, 11 from Honduras, seven from El Salvador and three from Cuba.

The migrants were transferred to official agencies to decide their legal status, the INM said in a statement. It did not say when the operation took place.