Trump’s Twitter account has been reinstated

The Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump has been reinstated immediately after Elon Musk, the owner of the social network, announced that would be done, Trend reports citing TASS.

Trump’s Twitter page, which was created in March 2009, has kept all tweets by the former Republican president, the last dated January 8, 2021.

Musk earlier said on Twitter: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

The reinstatement follows a poll that Musk started on Friday, asking users if the account should be brought back. Of about 15 million users that voted, 51.8% said yes. Trump signaled on Saturday - while the poll was still on - that he wasn’t returning to Twitter regardless of the results.