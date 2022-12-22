Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law

The Senate voted on Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown, Trend reports citing NBC.

The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that will keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.

The bill also includes nearly $45 billion of additional military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.