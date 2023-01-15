California lashed by fresh rain, snow and wind

A new weather system packing rain, snow and strong winds moved into storm-lashed California on Saturday, the latest in a parade of atmospheric rivers that have wreaked havoc across the state in recent weeks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

While next week should bring some respite, the first of two systems expected to hit California over the U.S. holiday weekend pushed onshore on Saturday, threatening to unleash more heavy rain across the waterlogged state, the National Weather Service said.

A series of atmospheric rivers rarely seen in such frequent succession has pounded the Golden State since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

Nearly 23,000 utility customers were without power as of Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storms have dropped half the average annual rainfall on the agricultural Central Valley and as much as 15 feet (4.5 m) of snow in the mountains.

Flood warnings and advisories were issued across the state on Saturday, from Los Angeles county to the Bay Area.

A neighborhood in the Santa Cruz County community of Felton in central California flooded for the second time in a week on Saturday.

Floodwaters from the rising San Lorenzo River, which cuts through the town in the Santa Cruz Mountains, inundated Felton Grove, triggering emergency evacuations.

Trash cans were seen floating down streets, with water levels reaching stop signs and overtaking parked vehicles.

Some residents waded through floodwaters and mud to clean debris.