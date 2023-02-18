6 dead after shootings in U.S. Mississippi town, suspect in custody

Six people were shot and killed in a rural town of the U.S. state of Mississippi on Friday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Tate County sheriff said the shooter killed the victims at various locations in Arkabutla, which lies about 50 kilometers south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement on Friday afternoon that he had been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County.

"The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive," Reeves wrote. "At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known."

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation, according to the governor.