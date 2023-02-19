US plans new sanctions on Russia in defense and energy sectors

US President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

The measures will target Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US and allies are also expected to turn their focus to preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions - and disrupt support Russia receives from third countries.