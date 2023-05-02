3 killed in California plane crash

Three people were killed after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in the area of Big Bear City in southern California, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Firefighters were called to an aircraft down in a vacant lot at around 2:02 p.m. local time (22:02 GMT), according to the Big Bear Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene in about three minutes, said the department in a Facebook post.

"Upon arrival, crews observed considerable damage to a single engine private plane, with no visible smoke or flames," said the department. "There were three souls on board, all of which perished as a result of this accident."