1 killed, 5 injured in party shooting near university campus in U.S. California

A teenager girl was killed and five others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a house party in the U.S. state of California, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting occurred at around 3:26 a.m. in Chico, a city in northern California, said the Chico Police Department at a news briefing streamed on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

Chico Police patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue in the city and found six individuals between the ages of 17 and 21 had been shot.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl. The other victims are in stable condition and have non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

The scene of the shooting is reportedly just a few blocks from the campus of California State University, Chico. The university's spokesman said none of the victims were students of the university.