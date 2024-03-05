Red Sea crisis to drive up food, fuel prices - Blinken

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 5 March 2024 23:53 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The current crisis in the Red Sea will also lead to higher food and fuel prices on world markets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a meeting with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in Washington, Trend reports.

"Of course, this had a big impact on global shipping. This will lead to higher food and energy prices for many people," Blinken added.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) has warned that it will carry out attacks on Israeli territory and will not allow ships associated with it to pass through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

