US did not support Israel's attack on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The US did not support Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran, the American official said, Trend reports.

"We did not support this response," he said. He noted that Israel told Washington on Thursday that it would take retaliatory measures against Iran “in the coming days.”

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.