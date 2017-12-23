Azerbaijan is well positioned to be bridge between West and Muslim world, says Ismail Serageldin

23 December 2017 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is well positioned to be a bridge between the West and the Muslim world, said Ismail Serageldin, the Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000, Founding Director of Library of Alexandria and Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

“Azerbaijan is increasingly playing the role of host to international events that bring the expertise of many countries and cultures to bear on the problems of today,” he told Trend.

Serageldin further emphasized that Azerbaijan is a unique country in the world of Muslim-majority countries.

"Azerbaijan was the first country to adopt a democratic constitution that gave the vote to women way back in 1918. Regretfully it was annexed by the Soviet Union back in 1920 so the short-lived experiment can only be admired as a historical fact. But after independence in 1991, it has become a prosperous country where women exercise their full rights in society," he explained.

Furthermore, according to Serageldin, the country is a stalwart fighter against any forms of extremist terrorism.

"Considering what has happened in some other Muslim-majority countries where radical Islamist currents were allowed to entrench themselves, the government of Azerbaijan has provided stability and prosperity," he said.

He further stressed that Azerbaijan is a Muslim-majority country, which is highly secular and where all citizens are legally treated the same whatever their religion or their gender.

"The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) also reminds every one of the highly tolerant values of the 12th century poet and philosopher, Nizami Ganjavi, who is one of Azerbaijan’s most eminent national hero, and in whose name many international gatherings for mutual understanding are being held," he added.

"The NGIC has earned its international place as the respected participant of the Baku Global Forum and other events elsewhere, where the key issues of our times are debated by eminent participants many of whom are former presidents of their countries. The topics of discussion include issues such as immigration, European integration, the changing world order, and many more," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's Demirbank OJSC: Compensations on deposits to be paid as soon as possible
Economy news 23 December 15:52
SOCAR: $25B spent for Southern Gas Corridor so far
Oil&Gas 23 December 13:49
Ali Ahmadov: President Ilham Aliyev has high chance to be elected
Politics 23 December 13:27
Official: EU resolution is result of President Aliyev's correct foreign policy
Politics 23 December 12:35
President Aliyev receives Georgian vice prime minister (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 12:18
Azerbaijan: Jerusalem issue should be solved under UN resolutions, int’l law
Politics 23 December 12:16
Eastern Partnership Summit's statement – Azerbaijan’s great victory
Politics 23 December 12:05
Azerbaijani building material producers ask exemption from several duties, taxes
Economy news 23 December 11:16
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission postponed
Economy news 23 December 11:06
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 December 09:43
Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues
Oil&Gas 23 December 09:17
Petar Stoyanov says Azerbaijan turned into modern state with stable economy (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 23 December 08:00
APRA representatives visit Azerbaijani Press Council (PHOTO)
Society 22 December 23:45
License of Azerbaijani "DemirBank" liquidated
Business 22 December 22:47
Azerbaijanis once again chose Georgia for New Year holidays: AZTA
Society 22 December 20:59
Azerbaijan prepares ‘black list’ of hotels, travel companies
Society 22 December 20:29
Azerbaijani browser to keep kids safe online
IT 22 December 18:39
Azerbaijan’s High Tech Park to review appeals of enterprises claiming for resident status
IT 22 December 18:17