PACE elects CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

24 January 2018 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected a new Commissioner for Human Rights at its winter session held in Strasbourg on Jan.24.

Dunja Mijatović (Bosnia And Herzegovina) become the new Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.

The list of the candidates to the post of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights also included Goran Klemenčič (Slovenia) and Pierre-Yves Le Borgn’ (France) .

PACE winter session kicked off Jan.22 in Strasbourg and will continue until Jan.26.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties are taking part in the PACE session.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

