Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center opens new office for students (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

The opening ceremony of the new office of Azercell’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center under Lankaran State University was held on May 22.

Equipped with the latest facilities supplied by “Akhundoff Group”, the office is designed to conduct training sessions for the youth on entrepreneurship and information technologies, to provide assistance in development of various projects.

Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Head of Corporate Communications section of Azercell, expressed gratitude to the management of Lankaran State University and “Akhundoff Group” for supporting this initiative. Talking about the activities of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center established in 2009 with the view to boost the development of entrepreneurial ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Nigar Shikhlinskaya noted that the new office will give invaluable experience for the youth in this field. She underlined that the Barama offices will provide students of Baku and regional universities with equal development opportunities in startup sphere.

Imran Baghirov, Head of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, highlighted that the new office is primarily aimed to combine agriculture with technology, train qualified specialists and programmers.

Notably, Azercell has always attached special attention to the professional growth of the youth and realization of their innovative ideas. Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, the first business incubator established with the initiative of Azercell, has played an exceptional role in this regard. Supported by Azercell and PASHA Bank, the center has helped a number of projects to convert into standalone businesses and conducted various events, seminars and training sessions.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news