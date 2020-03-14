Azerbaijan temporarily canceling several int’l flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan is temporarily cancelling several international flights, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Reportedly, Azerbaijan Airlines has temporarily suspended some flights starting from March 15, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus pandemic.

The following flights have been cancelled: Baku-Paris-Baku, Baku-Berlin-Baku, Baku-Nur Sultan-Baku, Baku-Aktau-Baku, Baku-Almaty-Baku.