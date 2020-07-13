Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
As a result of strict punitive measures taken against Armenia, in the afternoon of July 13, firing positions, a radar station of the reconnaissance unit, the storage for military vehicles, tank, armored personnel carrier, more than 20 servicemen, the headquarters of the battalion and military infrastructure of the armed forces of Armenia were destroyed by the accurate fire of Azerbaijani units, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
Armenia continues to deceive its public, hiding its losses.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO)
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible
President Ilham Aliyev: Current chaos in Armenia, events reaching critical point prompted them to commit these heinous acts
President Ilham Aliyev: If Azerbaijani positions, Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give fitting rebuff
Russian expert: Armenian PM makes provocation against Azerbaijan for being unable to cope with crisis in country
Azerbaijani FM holds telephone conversations with co-chair of OSCE MG and personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office (PHOTO)