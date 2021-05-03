Several species of plants in Shusha to be included in Azerbaijan's Red Book (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Several plant species grow in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, which will be included in the country’s Red Book, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Irada Huseynova told journalists, Trend reports on May 3.

According to Huseynova, in connection with the release of the new edition of the Red Book of Azerbaijan, an editorial board has been formed, and a working program for the new edition also prepared.

"The main goal of the program is to clarify the list of rare and endangered species of plants, fungi, and animals, to ensure the revision of the lists,” she said. “Work will be done to exclude from the book species that no longer need protection, and to add new species, determine their population, update GPS data and the study of the impact of the environment.”

The vice-president of ANAS informed that preliminary lists are already ready, according to which more than 600 plant species are envisaged to be included in the third edition of Azerbaijan's Red Book. In addition, the new edition will increase the number of mushroom species.

"There was practically no information on the number of endangered plants, fungi, and animals in the liberated territories for 30 years. On these lands, we will begin monitoring those species that will be included in the new edition of the book. On some routes in Zangilan district, preliminary radio-ecological monitoring has already been carried out," added Huseynova.

The third edition of the Red Book is planned to be presented to the head of state in 2023.

The Red Book of Azerbaijan is the main state document established in order to identify rare and endangered wild animals, wild plants, and mushrooms, as well as some subspecies and local populations. It contains information on the distribution and protection of various species of plants and animals throughout the country, as well as in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories, including Shusha city and Zangilan district as a result of the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).