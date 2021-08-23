Citizens with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed into malls, catering facilities in Azerbaijan - Interior Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter large shopping centers (malls) and catering facilities in Azerbaijan from September 1, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Hajiyev, citizens of this category will be allowed to use these facilities until the end of September.

"From September 1, entrance to these facilities will be banned to the unvaccinated citizens. In case of violation of this rule, not they, but the owner of the facility will be fined," he said.

Besides, from October 1, citizens who don’t receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be permitted to enter these facilities, added the spokesperson.