Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

A farewell ceremony was held for the Turkish Armed Forces servicemen who will take part in the Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood – 2021" in Nakhchivan, Trend reports via Twitter page of Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The servicemen left the headquarters of the command of the 1 Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Turkish army.

Turkish servicemen were met by representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at the Umid bridge across the Araz River on the Turkish-Azerbaijani border.