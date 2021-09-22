Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
A farewell ceremony was held for the Turkish Armed Forces servicemen who will take part in the Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood – 2021" in Nakhchivan, Trend reports via Twitter page of Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The servicemen left the headquarters of the command of the 1 Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Turkish army.
Turkish servicemen were met by representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at the Umid bridge across the Araz River on the Turkish-Azerbaijani border.
