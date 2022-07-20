Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijani liberated territories - ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Wildfire broke out in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic told Trend.

Wildfires were extinguished in Hadrut and Binederesi villages of Khojavand region, in Muradkhanli village of Gubadli region, and in Aybasanli village of Fuzuli region due to the prompt measures taken by the fire departments of Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Measures are also being taken to fight the fire in the area of Gunashli village of Khojavand region.

Will be updated