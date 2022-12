Collective attempts of Armenia, France to hold Azerbaijan back are futile - ANKASAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Armenia's strong desire to include France in the negotiations process with Azerbaijan is doomed to failure, Trend reports, citing the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM), a think tank based in Türkiye.

According to the author of the article, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants France to participate in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan because French involvement is not a settlement, but a fuelling of conflict.

"Furthermore, Pashinyan’s actions discredit the EU's respectable stance in the quest for peace. France, on the other hand, is trying to become the only mediating actor in the region and wants to prove that Moscow’s efforts for a peace agreement are insufficient," the article said.

At the same time, Pashinyan is trying to blackmail Russia, saying that it is ineffective and that Armenia might consider leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), for which he was severely reproached by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Therefore, the Armenian PM creates a chaotic situation within the CSTO, thus counteracting pressure for violating the Brussels and Sochi agreements and trying to drag France into the center of mediation processes, despite the fact that it is not neutral. This means a retreat from the quest for peace in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the author pointed out.

After Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from occupation and announced the terms of the final peace with Armenia, it became obvious that official Baku would not negotiate with any country and under any circumstances on any legal status of the ethnic Armenian population.

"The current geopolitical situation gives Azerbaijan serious advantages. In the coming years, if not decades, Azerbaijan will continue to develop and remain an influential political force, no matter how much Paris officials try - it will not change anything," the author noted.