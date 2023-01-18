What China does on global stage must be highly valued by international community - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. I can tell you sincerely that what China does on the global stage with respect to support and cooperation must be highly valued by the international community, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"You do it on a global scale; we do it on a regional scale, but the same philosophy applies, and it works. Because, look, China is one of the most successful countries in the world and the leading economy in the world. And this you achieved with your own efforts, the wisdom of your people, your leadership, and your commitment to the result," President Ilham Aliyev said.