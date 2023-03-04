One of suspects in attack on hypermarket in Baku detained, another killed - Ministry of Internal Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. One of the suspects in the attack on a hypermarket in the Khatai district of Baku was detained, another was killed while trying to provide armed resistance to the police, Trend reports citing the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan police lieutenant colonel Elshad Hajiyev.

Operational activities are ongoing. Additional information will be provided.

As a result of an armed incident that occurred in one of the hypermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku, Samir Sheydayev, an employee of Unibank Commercial Bank OJSC, received gunshot wounds, and Rufat Gashimov, an employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport that organized his protection, died.