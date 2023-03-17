Digital novelties from Bakcell

Bakcell announced the introduction of digital novelties. Thus, the new Bakcell mobile app and website will provide the subscribers with an opportunity to enjoy the best customer experience by using advantages of latest digital technologies.

From now on, Bakcell subscribers will be able to use various services in a more fast and easy way, without going anywhere.

The new Bakcell application is a multi-functional platform which features facial recognition technology, online chat, online payment functionality, and a loyalty program. Thanks to the built-in facial recognition technology, getting a new eSIM number or an eSIM duplicate of an existing Bakcell number requires only an online application.

The new website presented by Bakcell also has broad digital functionality to ensure the convenience of users. From now on, the customers can use the official website of Bakcell to purchase a mobile number, choose a suitable tariff and other relevant services.

Visit www.bakcell.com to get acquainted with new digital experience. Brand new Bakcell app can be downloaded for devices running on Android and iOS from https://onelink.to/bakcell

