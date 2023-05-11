Heydar Aliyev made huge contribution to establishment of Azerbaijan's cooperation with UN - country rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Heydar Aliyev made a huge contribution to the establishment of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UN, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) Country Representative Bik Lum said during an event on the topic "The role of Heydar Aliyev in the implementation of UN development projects in Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

"Great leader Heydar Aliyev played a vital role in establishing and promoting Azerbaijan's cooperation with international organizations, including the UN. Heydar Aliyev was the first Azerbaijani leader to speak at a session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech at the 49th session in September 1994, he underlined the great contribution of the organization to ensuring global peace and stability, and also declared Azerbaijan's commitment to all the UN principles," Lum said.

The country representative also said that taking into account the partnership established by Azerbaijan with major international organizations and many years of cooperation, it is clear that Azerbaijan is doing everything to support important areas of UN activity.

In addition, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, an event themed "The role of Heydar Aliyev in the implementation of UN development projects in Azerbaijan" was organized on May 11.