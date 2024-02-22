Azerbaijani fitness trainer returned to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli returned to Baku from Moscow, Trend reports.

He was met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by family members, as well as media representatives.

Let us remind you that K. Zeynalli was detained on the evening of February 20 at the airport before boarding the Moscow-Baku flight. As he claimed, the detention was carried out on the basis of a request from the Armenian side.

Later, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the issue “is under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.”