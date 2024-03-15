Publication of book on Azerbaijani notable person's biography planned - TÜRKTAV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The publication of a book on one of the prominent figures of Azerbaijan is planned this year, the executive director of the Turkic History and Culture Foundation (TÜRKTAV), Assel Lakhayeva, told Trend.

According to her, TÜRKTAV now collaborates and works on joint projects with the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, and the organization intends to produce a book about one of the country's well-known citizens who is an expert in folkloristics, literature, or archeology.

"We released a book last year on the well-known Kazakh archaeologist Zeynoll Samashev. In general, we want to produce a number of books about Turkic archaeologists. We also intend to release a book this year about Ahmadali Asqarov, the archaeologist from Uzbekistan, and Kubatbek Tabaldiev, the archaeologist from Kyrgyzstan," Lakhaeva said.

She also emphasized that the organization intends to host exhibitions in the future that will feature the creations of artists from the Turkic world in the Turkish cities of Ankara and Istanbul.

"Our foundation deals with the cultural heritage of the Turkic world, and we cooperate with many international organizations such as the International Turkic Culture Organization (TURKSOY), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation," the executive director added.

To note, the Turkic History and Culture Foundation (TÜRKTAV) was established in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, to develop various projects in the field of the history and culture of Turkic peoples.

The foundation aims to present and protect the cultural memory and heritage of the Turkic peoples accumulated over the centuries through both national and international projects, as well as through research aimed at transmitting this heritage to future generations.

Meanwhile, the Foundation aims to provide and support cultural communication and cooperation between different societies and countries with diverse cultural traditions.

