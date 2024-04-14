Azerbaijan women's national basketball team wins Olympic license

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan's women's basketball team has a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in the Olympic Qualification Tournament organized in Hong Kong, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The team featuring Tiffani Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova, and Marcedes Walker defeated Poland 18:17 in the final.

Although the opponents dominated in the beginning of the game, Azerbaijani players managed to catch up in the score and won in overtime.

For the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented in basketball at the Olympics.

