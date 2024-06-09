Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 9 June 2024 20:25 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia, Azerbaijan to open new customs checkpoint
Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze/X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Georgia and Azerbaijan intend to open a new customs checkpoint, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.

The draft agreement has already been agreed upon between the parties, and an architectural design is being prepared.

“The new joint customs checkpoint between Georgia and Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of the countries’ transit and logistics capabilities, further strengthening the region’s transport and trade ties,” Kobakhidze said.

