PM: Azerbaijan to greatly increase amount of investments in Montenegro’s resort business

25 June 2019 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijan will greatly increase the amount of investments in the implementation of the Portonovi Resort Montenegro project in Montenegro, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Montenegro business forum being held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azmont Investments, a Montenegro based company, will invest more than 900 million euros in a big project in Montenegro,” he said. He reminded that previously, the project cost was estimated at 650 million euros.

"Presently, this is the most large-scale project being implemented in Montenegro,” Markovic said. “The first stage is expected to be completed in late 2019 by commissioning the apartments of Portonovi Village Marina Residences.”

Markovic stressed that there is a wide range of real estate properties in the territory of the resort, and the minimum cost per square meter of housing is about 6,000 euros.

