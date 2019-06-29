Minister talks on plans to create ICT innovation clusters in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The innovative reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of high technologies and telecommunications within the Sustainable Development Concept are an important part of the strategic map and this process continues, Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

Guluzade made the remarks at the UN Public Service Forum, which is held in Baku on June 24-26, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that presently, the active digital transformation of modern technologies of innovative importance is underway around the world.

"These technologies are aimed at improving and raising the quality of he public administration system," Guluzade said. "In this sense, the development of cloud technologies in Azerbaijan, which meet modern trends and challenges in the field of revolutionary innovations, is of particular importance."

"The introduction of cloud technologies is one of the important trends in the sustainable economic development," he said. "The development of e-government system and the transition to digital transformation are crucial steps for the implementation of the governmental concept for the development of cloud technologies."

"The implementation of the project on the use of cloud technologies is also necessary for the successful promotion of the e-government strategy," Guluzade said. "At the same time, the transition to the digital government contributes to a decrease in the state spending and budgetary funds."

"The preparation is currently underway to create a DATA-center for the transfer of the government’s database to the cloud system," he added.

"A plan for the transition to the "government cloud" is being prepared," Guluzade said. "In parallel, the innovative clusters are planned to be created for the improvement and application of information technologies."

The minister emphasized the importance of introducing innovations in any sphere, including social sphere, adding that the establishment of the ASAN service in the country is a vivid example."

"The close coordination between the private sector and governmental structures is required in creating innovation clusters, which in turn will open up new opportunities for the successful implementation of an innovative model for improving cloud technologies and introducing a "government cloud"," Guluzade said.

"The development of an innovative state strategy, which has been indicated within the strategic roadmap, is planned to be developed for these purposes," the minister added.

