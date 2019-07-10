E-wallet to be available in all Azerbaijani regions

10 July 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

Azerbaijan has launched its own PostPay e-wallet system, which will be available in all regions of the country, Trend reports referring to Azerpoct, Azerbaijan's postal operator.

The project, carried out jointly with the information and computing center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, will allow cash transactions in Azerpoct offices to be performed through PostPay.

The main feature of the system is that it can be used to top-up the balance and cash out money directly in the post offices. This means that the service will be available almost throughout the country, as there are post offices everywhere.

It will also be possible to top-up the balance by means of payment terminals, bank cards and other e-wallets.

Azerbaijani citizens also can use the Postpay e-wallet mobile application on the Android system. The application can be downloaded from the PlayStore. In turn, it is possible to transfer money to other users, other e-wallets, bank cards, make money transfers through post offices and international money transfer systems.

The system will allow to pay online for mobile communications, utilities, customs duties and make other payments, as well as make payment through a QR code.

PostPay mobile application is available for devices running on Android operating system, and it can be downloaded in the PlayStore.

