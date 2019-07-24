Turkish company ABC Deterjan considering possibilities for investment in Azerbaijan

24 July 2019 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

Turkish company ABC Deterjan is interested in investing in the chemical industry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

At a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Mustafa Baser informed about the projects implemented by ABC Deterjan and expressed interest in working in Azerbaijan.

In turn, the minister, inviting Turkish companies to expand cooperation, spoke about the country’s economy, as well as about favorable business and investment environment in industrial parks.

The parties discussed the possibility of creating a joint venture in the chemical industry for the production of detergents and household chemicals, in which the Turkish company specializes.

