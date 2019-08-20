Over 1.7 million visitors arrived Azerbaijan in Jan.-July 2019

20 August 2019 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 1,777,400 foreigners and stateless people from 187 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2019, which is 7.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports on Aug. 20.

Some 30.6 percent of foreigners arrived from Russia, 22.8 percent – from Georgia, 9.9 percent - from Turkey, 7.2 percent - from Iran, 3.6 percent - from Saudi Arabia, 1.9 percent - from Ukraine and India each, 1.5 percent - from Turkmenistan and Iraq each, 1.4 percent - from Kazakhstan, Israel and Pakistan each, 1.3 percent – from the UK, 11.2 percent - from other countries, and 0.1 percent accounted for stateless people. Men accounted for 66.8 percent of foreigners and stateless people, while women - 33.2 percent.

The biggest increase in the number of foreigners and stateless people who visited Azerbaijan in January-July 2019 accounted for Egypt (83.2 percent), India (80.6 percent), Turkmenistan (78.5 percent), China (74.3 percent), Saudi Arabia (48.8), Hungary (48.1 percent), the UK (30.9 percent), South Korea (30.9 percent), Japan (29.3 percent), Poland (27.7 percent), Canada (25.2 percent) ), Germany (25.1 percent) and Georgia (23.4 percent).

The number of foreigners and stateless people from EU countries increased by 26.3 percent and reached 83,200 people, while the number of foreigners and stateless people from the CIS countries increased by 6.7 percent and reached 655,100 people in January-July 2019.

Some 57.8 percent of foreigners and stateless people arrived in Azerbaijan by train and vehicles, 41.4 percent – by plane, while 0.8 percent - by ship.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s FMO Group talks reasons for decline in demand for rental plungers for sandwich panels
Economy 19:09
Azerbaijan’s Freshair company talks on participation in construction of big facility in Baku
Economy 19:06
Unexploded cannon shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district (PHOTO)
Society 18:24
Large-scale reconstruction of roads continues in Azerbaijan’s regions (PHOTO)
Society 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:22
Turkey, Russia & Azerbaijan to hold joint energy forum
Oil&Gas 17:22
Latest
Georgian Industrial Product Price Index increases by 3.2%
Economy 19:14
Azerbaijan’s FMO Group talks reasons for decline in demand for rental plungers for sandwich panels
Economy 19:09
Azerbaijan’s Freshair company talks on participation in construction of big facility in Baku
Economy 19:06
Unexploded cannon shell discovered in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district (PHOTO)
Society 18:24
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 18:23
Uzbek volume of imports from Singapore up 10 times
Economy 18:22
Azerbaijan company to install ventilation systems as part of regional project
Economy 18:02
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 17:52
Brazil police shoot bus hijacker dead in Rio, no hostages hurt
Other News 17:47