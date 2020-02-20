Partners & Business exhibition kicks off in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:03)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Partners and Business exhibition is held at Baku Sports Palace on Feb. 20-21, Trend reports.

The exhibition, held under the joint organization of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, Kapital Bank and Marsol LLC, presents products and services of about 150 local companies engaged in industry, agriculture, food production, ICT, education, construction, logistics and other sectors of economy.

The exhibition is aimed at a wider promotion of Azerbaijani companies, expanding opportunities for their presence in new markets, developing business partnerships between local companies, and establishing new ties and cooperation.

The exhibition presents companies engaged in industry, tourism, logistics, construction, crafts and other fields. The exhibition provides special cost-free stands for the promotion of products and services of about 20 small and medium-sized enterprises.

As part of the exhibition, training sessions will be held on such topics as labor relations, employment, organization and forecasting of business, legislation in the field of entrepreneurship, effective sales methods, authors' presentations of books on business development, and provision of consulting services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Nadir Adilov said that the purpose of the exhibition is to increase the level of recognition of Azerbaijani companies, expand access of domestic entrepreneurs to markets abroad, develop business partnerships between local companies and establish new business relations.

Vice-President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Vugar Zeynalov noted the importance of sustainable development of local businesses, market development and the creation of new products, and called on everyone to actively participate in the exhibition.

