Shareholders of Azerbaijani Gunay Sigorta insurance company to distribute company's profit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Yusif Aghayev – Trend:

An extraordinary session of the general meeting of shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Gunay Sigorta insurance company will be held on April 6, 2020 at 15:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the company.

“The main issues on the agenda of this meeting will be the approval of the financial report of the company as of 2019 and the distribution of net profit gained during 2019,” the statement said.

The company launched its activity in August 2008. Over the period of its activity, the company has taken a stable position in the insurance market and has gained the trust of customers.

The prompt service rendered to the clients of the company at a high level has resulted in the strengthening of its position in the Azerbaijani insurance market, the establishment of long-term cooperation based on trust with foreign insurance and reinsurance companies.

The company has been collaborating with one of Turkey's biggest insurers - Anadolu Sigorta company during about 20 years. The authorized capital of the company is 7.7 million manat ($4.5 million). It has a license to carry out 19 types of voluntary and four types of compulsory insurance.

As of late January 2020, the company collected insurance premiums in the amount of 807,000 manat ($474,705) and paid insurance indemnities in the amount of 174,000 manat ($102,352), ranking 15th among the Azerbaijani insurance companies.

Today, 22 insurance companies and one reinsurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 6)