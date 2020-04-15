Journal “UNEC Expert”: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy (PHOTO)

The electronic issue of the next "UNEC Expert" journal, founded by Azerbaijan State University of Economics, has been presented to readers.

This issue of the “UNEC Expert” journal covers topics of economists-experts related to social oriented market economy.

Readers will get acquainted with the interesting expert research on labor market, employment and social development, social reform package and vulnerable groups, institutional reforms of the social sphere in the journal. They will also receive detailed information on the latest reforms in the wage system, innovations in e-services, pensions, social benefits, social research.

