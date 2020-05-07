Minister: No problems in transportation of food products in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to combat the pandemic and its consequences, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov told reporters.

Karimov made the remark while reviewing the sown areas in Azerbaijan’s Barda district, Trend reports on May 7.

“In particular, everything possible is being done to prevent the country from having problems in the agricultural sector and in the farmers' activity and from failures in providing citizens with agricultural products,” the minister added.

“The activities in the agricultural sector continue in compliance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime imposed by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers,” the minister stressed. “At the same time, there are no problems in the transportation of food products both between districts and cities.”