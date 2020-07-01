Gasoline price will rise in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Price for AI-95 Premium gasoline brand in the world has risen to a record level, Trend reports.

The price of the AI-95 on the world market rose by 0.26 percent.

Some time ago AI-95 Premium gasoline fell in price in Azerbaijan, and this was due to the fact that its price fell on the world market. After rising prices on the world market, the price of AI-95 Premium gasoline in Azerbaijan will also rise, because AI-95 is imported.