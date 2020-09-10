Azerbaijani minister: Creation of Turkic Chamber of Commerce to increase export potential of Turkic Council member countries (PHOTO)

Economy 10 September 2020 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Jala Gasimova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) ,Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, Jabbarov highlighted the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the member states of the Turkic Council and stressed the important contribution of Azerbaijan to the development of economic relations.

The minister also thanked Amreyev for the statement he made on July 14, 2020 regarding the military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani minister shared his opinion on the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation within the Turkic Council, stressing that the establishment of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce is a positive initiative to raise the export potential of the council’s member countries.

Amreyev noted that the Turkic Council is an important platform for further strengthening the integration and development of relations between the council’s member countries and stressed the active participation of Azerbaijan in the organization.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and opportunities for expanding cooperation within the Turkic Council, the development of a strategic "Turkic Vision - 2040" concept, the creation of a joint investment fund, as well as the issues of trade promotion strategy and other issues of mutual interest.

