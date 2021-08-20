Nar continues to support biggest Azerbaijani audiobook library

In order to create the largest library of audio literature in the country, Nar continues the social project "Canlı kitab" (eng.: Live book). To date, 276 works by 35 authors from world and Azerbaijani literature have been posted on YouTube in the form of audiobooks in Azerbaijani language. The project, developed in collaboration with Radio Antenn 101 FM, aims to make reading more accessible to everyone, including to the people with visual disability.

Fiction lovers can easily listen to various literature works in different genres and volumes in the constantly updated “Canlı kitab” channel. In addition, on weekends from 12:00 to 14:00 it is possible to listen to the "Canlı kitab" live on Radio Antenna 101 FM. The broadcast is also streamed on the official Facebook pages of the radio and the "Live Book" program.

You can watch the "Live Book" channel here: youtube.com/c/LiveBook

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.