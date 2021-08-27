BSTDB reveals value of approved operations for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Aug.27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has approved 8 operations worth 140,477,504 euros for Azerbaijan as of July 2021, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event venue.

The signed amount stands at 131,195,562 euros and the outstanding amount, i.e. amounts disbursed to clients, minus repayments equaled to 84,950,868 euros.

The BSTDB data shows that the number of operations for Azerbaijan stood at 6 with outstanding amount of 52,447,997 euros.

The total number of BSTDB board approved operations as of July 2021 is 164 worth 3,629,292,343 euros.