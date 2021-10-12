Azersu OJSC interested in purchasing European-made equipment for water infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Azersu OJSC is interested in purchasing European-made equipment for water infrastructure, First Deputy Chairman of Azersu OJSC Teyyub Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijani-German forum on the topic "Sustainable Development of Water Infrastructure in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the introduction and modernization of water infrastructure require attracting investments and additional funding.

It is noted that over the past 10 years funds from seven banks from Germany, Japan, South Korea, and some other countries have been attracted to implement a number of projects in the field of water infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev