Economy minister discloses number of inquiries made for restoration of Azerbaijan's lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has received 921 requests regarding participation in restoration work on its lands liberated from Armenian occupation, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, liberation from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan opened up new realities and opportunities not only for business, but also for the development of the region as a whole.

"We are implementing large-scale projects in Karabakh based on smart technologies. Our friends help us in the implementation of these projects. We have 921 requests for restoration work. Among them are many Turkish companies, as well as Georgian ones. And these requests continue to come," he said.

Jabbarov also tressed that Azerbaijan expects the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

"This will contribute to the connection of the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, as well as create alternative routes in the direction of Turkey, Iran, Russia and some other countries. Other promising routes are also being created," Jabbarov added.

