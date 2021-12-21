Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Azerbaijan's real GDP growth will reach 5.1 percent in 2021, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Doctor of Economics, Professor Vusal Gasimli said at a press conference on the monitoring and evaluation report of the "Strategic Roadmaps for the National Economy and Key Sectors of the Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for 2017-2021, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

“The main goal was achieved as a result of the implementation of the “Strategic Road Maps for the National Economy and Key Sectors of the Economy” under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Gasimli said. “Azerbaijan's economy has stabilized in the short term.”

“Despite the consequences of low oil prices, climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and second Karabakh war, the immunity acquired by the Azerbaijani economy allowed to minimize the consequences of the crisis we faced in 2020,” the executive director added.

Gasimli said that as a result of the successful implementation of the strategic roadmaps, the goal was set to ensure the real average annual GDP growth of more than three percent in Azerbaijan by 2025.

The executive director said that the real growth of Azerbaijan's GDP will reach 5.1 percent this year, including the non-oil sector.

Gasimli stressed that GDP growth is projected at 6 percent while economic growth - 3.9 percent in 2022.

“Proceeding from an increase in export volume of the non-oil products from $170 per capita in 2015 to $260 this year, it is possible to gain $450 in 2025,” the executive director said.

“The strategy of Azerbaijan’s social and economic development and the Action Plan for 2022-2026 has been prepared and presented,” Gasimli added.

“After the approval of the new strategic document and the Action Plan, the implementation period of the "Strategic Road Maps for the National Economy and Key Sectors of the Economy" will expire from January 1, 2022,” Gasimli said.

“The additional funds were not allocated from the state budget for the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Strategic Roadmaps for the National Economy and Key Sectors of the Economy while the state structures took all measures within the funds allocated from the budget,” the executive director said.

