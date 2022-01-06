Azerbaijan sets maximum allowed prices for flour and bread (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:09)

Azerbaijan has set the maximum allowed local prices on flour and bread, Trend reports with reference to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market held negotiations with several big importers of milling wheat, as well as flour and bread producers, controlled this process to prevent price increase.

According to the message, the wholesale price for a 50-kilogram bag of flour was set at 35.9 manat ($21.1), the retail price for 500-gram traditional (round) bread – 0.50 qepik (0.30 cents), 650-gram traditional (round) bread – 0.65 qepik (0.38 cents).

“The prices on wheat have sharply risen amid the global economic processes, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in demand for wheat in the world markets during 2021, as well as various measures taken by wheat-producing countries to protect the domestic market,” the message said.

“Moreover, Russia, the main country exporting wheat to Azerbaijan, has imposed high export duties since February 2021,” the message said. “As a result, the prices on wheat which is imported into Azerbaijan increased by about 58 percent compared to 2019.”

According to the message, the prices on wheat, flour and bread in Azerbaijan are set on the basis of supply and demand in accordance with the principles of the market economy, rather than on the basis of the regulated tariffs.

“The wheat and flour prices were below real prices throughout 2021 thanks to the huge subsidies allocated by the government to mitigate the impact of a sharp rise in the world food wheat prices on Azerbaijan,” the message said. “Of course, it is impossible to maintain these prices for a long time only through subsidies.”

“Presently, the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market is creating and during the day will disclose a database on wholesale centers of flour and flour producers, which will be renewed,” the message said.

According to the message, the consumers who saw the increased prices on flour and bread, as well as to obtain corresponding information, can contact at (+99412) 599-76-00.